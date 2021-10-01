Covid-19: 247 recover, 44 test positive in last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says Kenya has so far administered 4,930,336 vaccines across the country. [File, Standard]

Kenya has so far administered 4,930,336 vaccines across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 3,504,400 have been partially vaccinated while 1,425,936 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 38.7 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.2 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Covid 19 Time Series

Covid-19 numbers

Kenya also recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 4,238 raising the country's caseload to 252,672.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 1.0 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,673,705.

Out of the new patients,25 are male, whereas 19 are female, with the youngest carrier being a one-year-old child, and the oldest aged 84.

All the 44 new cases are Kenyan.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nyamira County leads with 11 new cases, Nairobi 9, Isiolo and Nakuru 6, Uasin Gishu 3, Siaya, Kakamega and Tharaka Nithi 2 cases each, while Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii and Meru recorded 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll is still at 5,257 after two patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,274 after 247 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with 200 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 47 are from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 198,948 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 47,326 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 496 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,365 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Twenty-seven (27) patients are in the ICU, 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation.

Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 156 of them in the general wards while 8 patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).