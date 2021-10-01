× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
Health & Science

Covid-19: 247 recover, 44 test positive in last 24 hours

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Sun,Oct 24 2021 17:31:55 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Sun,Oct 24 2021 17:31:55 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says Kenya has so far administered 4,930,336 vaccines across the country. [File, Standard]

Kenya has so far administered 4,930,336 vaccines across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 3,504,400 have been partially vaccinated while 1,425,936 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 38.7 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.2 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Covid-19 numbers

Kenya also recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 4,238 raising the country's caseload to 252,672.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 1.0 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,673,705.

Out of the new patients,25 are male, whereas 19 are female, with the youngest carrier being a one-year-old child, and the oldest aged 84.

 Nairobi leads in number of fully vaccinated as Covid-19 cases up by 67

 The pill that postpones your menses: Is it harmful?

 Kenya's positivity rate now at 2 per cent as 117 test positive for Covid-19

 When the workplace is a mental prison

 Covid-19: 30 admitted in ICU as 33 people test positive

All the 44 new cases are Kenyan.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nyamira County leads with 11 new cases, Nairobi 9, Isiolo and Nakuru 6, Uasin Gishu 3, Siaya, Kakamega and Tharaka Nithi 2 cases each, while Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii and Meru recorded 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll is still at 5,257 after two patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,274 after 247 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with 200 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 47 are from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 198,948 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 47,326 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 496 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,365 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Twenty-seven (27) patients are in the ICU, 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation.

Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 156 of them in the general wards while 8 patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

 

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

Like most men, I didn't believe I had breast cancer
Like most men, I didn’t believe I had breast cancer

Nutrition & Wellness

By LYDIAH NYAWIRA

New polio vaccine to save millions of children from fresh outbreaks

By MERCY KAHENDA | 3d ago

New polio vaccine to save millions of children from fresh outbreaks
Nairobi leads in number of fully vaccinated as Covid-19 cases up by 67

By JAEL MBOGA | 2d ago

Nairobi leads in number of fully vaccinated as Covid-19 cases up by 67
Kenya's positivity rate now at 2 per cent as 117 test positive for Covid-19

By JAEL MBOGA | 4d ago

Kenya’s positivity rate now at 2 per cent as 117 test positive for Covid-19
Covid-19: 30 admitted in ICU as 33 people test positive

By MIRERI JUNIOR | 6d ago

Covid-19: 30 admitted in ICU as 33 people test positive
