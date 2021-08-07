× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Kenya records 1,205 new Covid infections, 29 deaths

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Aug 07 2021 17:46:32 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Aug 07 2021 17:46:32 EAT

 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe at Afya House, Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

1,205 people have today tested positive for the coronavirus, from a 8,158 sample size conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is now 14.8 per cent, with 211, 028 confirmed cases and 2,184,276 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

The Health Ministry, in a brief on Saturday also said some 1,242 patients have recovered from the disease, with 1,069 being from the Home Based Isolation and Care while one hundred and seventy-three are from various health facilities across the country.

The total recoveries now stand at 197, 029.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Another twenty-nine patients have succumbed to the coronavirus, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility audits from April to August.

This now pushes fatalities to 4,117.

“1,650 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,771 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care. One hundred and nine patients are in the ICU, forty-six of whom are on ventilator support and fifty-six on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation,” the Ministry added.

As of August 7, 2021, Kenya has administered 1,793,520 vaccines so far, and only 2.6 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.  

Covid-19 Health Ministry Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Governors want Kemsa out of HIV drugs
CoG said standoff between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on distribution of the drugs was hurting HIV patients.

