Covid-19: Kenya records 72 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Kenya has recorded 72 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent, raising the country's caseload to 165,537.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday that the new infections were discovered in 2,056 samples taking to the cumulated tests conducted so far to 1,7416, 449.

Out of the new patients, 45 are male, whereas 21 are female, with the youngest carrier aged one, and the oldest aged 84.

Of the new cases, nine are a foreigner, while the rest were Kenyans.

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi recorded 28 cases, Mombasa 22, Busia 9, Kilifi 3, Embu and Homa Bay 2 cases each, Kwale, Laikipia, Machakos, Nakuru, Kwale, Nyeri and Kiambu all recorded a case each.

In terms of sub-county distribution, the 32 cases in Nairobi are from Langata (4), Dagoretti North, Kibra and Starehe (3) cases each, Kamkunji and Machakos 2 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Mathare, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Westlands (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 22 cases are from Mvita (13), Nyali (5), Kisauni (3) and Jomvu (1).

In Busia, the nine cases are from Teso North (7) and Matayos (2)

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya’s Covid-19 toll reached 3,013 on Monday after 10 were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours.

The country recorded 262 new recoveries of which 235 from the Home-based and Isolation care programme while 27 are from various health facilities in the country.



Kenya’s total recoveries now stand at 113,874 of whom 82,777 are from the Home-based and Isolation while 31,097 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,036 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,729 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and eight (108) patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. Fifteen (15) patients are on observation.

Another 84 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and five (5) in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).