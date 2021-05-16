Two die, 86 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a Covid-19 brief. [File, Standard]

Two people in Kenya have succumbed to Covid-19 today, Sunday, May 16 as the country’s caseload continues to reduce.

This brings the total fatalities to 3,003 since the first case was reported in March last year.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 86 new covid-19 infections from a sample size of 2, 789. The positivity rate recorded today is 3.1%.

This is a new record low of new infections from the previous day statistics and since the third wave of the pandemic hit the country early this year. The total number of infections is now at 165, 465.

Covid 19 Time Series

“1,030 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,815 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care Program,” read the Ministry’s statement in part.

Of the 86, only two were foreigners.

Gladly, 123 more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 113, 612. 65 are from various health facilities across the country as the other 58 were on home-based care and isolation.

The new infections have reduced by nearly half from yesterday’s 267 new infections reported.