331 test positive as Covid-19 vaccine roll-out set for Friday

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Three people have died while 331 others have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 4,725 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now at 106,801 out of 1,311,326 tests done since the pandemic struck last year.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to the newsroom, also noted that the national death toll stood at 1,866.

Covid 19 Time Series

“From the cases 301 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners. 195 are males and 136 are females. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 82,” he said.

In terms of County distribution the cases were distributed as follows; Nairobi 196, Kiambu 46, Nakuru 16, Busia 13, Mombasa 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Kericho 5, Machakos 5, Nyandarua 4, Turkana 4, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Lamu 2, Makueni 2, Murang'a 1, Nyeri 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisii 1 and Embu 1.

At the same time, CS Kagwe announced that 54 patients have recovered from the disease, 44 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 10 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 86,914.

Covid-19 Vaccine

Today Kenya received 1.2 million doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines, which were received by CS Kagwe.

According to the CS, the vaccines will be rolled out on a priority basis in three phases.

“In phase one which commences this coming Friday, we are targeting the more than 400,000 health workers countrywide as well as workers in other essential services,” he said.

The CS further dismissed reports that the targeted population to be covered in this first phase included the politicians.

“The vaccines we received are going to be distributed to our referral hospitals countrywide including level fours and threes. On this, we are working with the County governments to ensure seamless operation.”