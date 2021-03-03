x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
331 test positive as Covid-19 vaccine roll-out set for Friday

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | March 3rd 2021 at 07:36:52 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Three people have died while 331 others have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 4,725 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now at 106,801 out of 1,311,326 tests done since the pandemic struck last year.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to the newsroom, also noted that the national death toll stood at 1,866.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“From the cases 301 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners. 195 are males and 136 are females. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 82,” he said.

In terms of County distribution the cases were distributed as follows; Nairobi 196, Kiambu 46, Nakuru 16, Busia 13, Mombasa 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Kericho 5, Machakos 5, Nyandarua 4, Turkana 4, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Lamu 2, Makueni 2, Murang'a 1, Nyeri 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisii 1 and Embu 1.

At the same time, CS Kagwe announced that 54 patients have recovered from the disease, 44 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 10 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 86,914.

Covid-19 Vaccine

Today Kenya received 1.2 million doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines, which were received by CS Kagwe.

According to the CS, the vaccines will be rolled out on a priority basis in three phases.

“In phase one which commences this coming Friday, we are targeting the more than 400,000 health workers countrywide as well as workers in other essential services,” he said.

The CS further dismissed reports that the targeted population to be covered in this first phase included the politicians.

“The vaccines we received are going to be distributed to our referral hospitals countrywide including level fours and threes. On this, we are working with the County governments to ensure seamless operation.”

Covid-19 vaccine Covid-19 Mutahi Kagwe
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Kenya receives Covid-19 vaccines
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Four succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 345 positive cases
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

How borehole water hurts your health
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Plane carrying Kenya's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines en route to JKIA
Health & Science - By Mireri Junior

CS Kagwe: Covid-19 vaccines will not be a Nairobi affair
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

Reluctance in uptake of Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Never say die: Woman vows to keep on trying after losing 8 babies
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive on Tuesday
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Reluctance in uptake of Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Government to start distributing Covid-19 jabs
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

CS Kagwe: Covid-19 vaccines will not be a Nairobi affair
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Kenya receives Covid-19 vaccines
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

WHO: One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050
Health & Science - By AFP

Plane carrying Kenya's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines en route to JKIA
Health & Science - By Mireri Junior

Four succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 345 positive cases
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

