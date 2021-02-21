x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya records 208 positive Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | February 21st 2021 at 05:14:23 GMT +0300

Some 208 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya today from a sample size of 3,415 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 104,201. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,265,773.

From the cases 173 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 128, Kiambu 27, Mombasa 14, Nakuru 6, Machakos 4, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 4, Meru 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Busia 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 2, Kwale 2, Embu 1, Murang’a 1, Homa bay 1, Kilifi 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Bungoma 1.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

37 patients have recovered from the disease, with 35 from various health facilities while two are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 85,577.

Unfortunately, six patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,823.

Some 328 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,160 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

Fifty-one patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are on observation.

This comes as counties bordering East African countries have been asked to be more vigilant following a spike in the new variant of Covid-19.

Speaking at Narok County Hospital during an inspection of the facility, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appealed for intensified surveillance along Kenyan borders, saying there were threats of the virus from the neighbouring countries.

“As you have heard, there is an outbreak of a new variant of Covid-19, and therefore we should be on top of our game,” said Mr Kagwe.

He said a high level multi-agency approach between the national and county governments was in place to deter cross-border spread of the disease.

