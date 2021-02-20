x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Covid-19: Four deaths recorded as 152 test positive

Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan | February 20th 2021 at 06:24:15 GMT +0300
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 152 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,734 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 103,993 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,262,358. From the cases, 137 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 105 cases, Nakuru 8, Mombasa 8, Kiambu 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Machakos 3, Taita Taveta 3, Kajiado 2, Nyeri 2, Kisumu 2, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Murang’a 1, Nandi 1 and Kakamega 1.

On a positive note, eight patients have recovered from the disease pushing total recoveries to 85,540.

Sadly, four patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1,817.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

335 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,151 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

Five patients are on observation. Nine patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with eight of them in general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Be The First To Comment

