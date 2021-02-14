x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zero deaths as 75 people test positive for Covid-19

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | February 14th 2021 at 04:06:14 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Seventy-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 3,025 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 102,867. The ministry has so far conducted 1,241,368 tests.

From the new cases, 62 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 48 are males while 27 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old infant while the oldest is 89.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 51, Kiambu 6, Busia 4, Uasin Gishu 2, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 2, Garissa 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1, Meru 1, Murang'a 1, Nakuru 1, Nyandarua 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Lang'ata and Westlands (7) cases each, Dagoretti North and Kibra (6) cases each, Starehe (4), Mathare and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Makadara (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Roysambu (1) case each.

The Ministry also noted that 56 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. 37 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 19 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 85,008.

According to today’s statistics, there are 347 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,275 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

One patient is on observation. Another 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Next Article
Covid-19: Kenya records 75 new infections in last 24 hours
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Doctors up in arms over non remittance of union dues
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Ministry rolls out plans for Covid jab
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

179 people test positive for Covid-19
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

Ministry disputes Covid-19 vaccine delay as 260 test positive
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Effects of a ‘bloody’ divorce on children
Children's Health - By Rubie Miseda

A virus that reverses deafness
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Chewing miraa affects sexual performance, new report shows
Health & Science - By Antony Gitonga

Latest Stories

Covid-19: Kenya records 75 new infections in last 24 hours
Health & Science - By Mireri Junior

Doctors up in arms over non remittance of union dues
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

179 people test positive for Covid-19
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

Ministry rolls out plans for Covid jab
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

WHO plans to ‘mix and match’ doses to boost strength
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

Ministry disputes Covid-19 vaccine delay as 260 test positive
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Britain's coronavirus variant a concern, 'likely to sweep the world', says scientist
Health & Science - By Reuters

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in