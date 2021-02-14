Zero deaths as 75 people test positive for Covid-19

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Seventy-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 3,025 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 102,867. The ministry has so far conducted 1,241,368 tests.

From the new cases, 62 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 48 are males while 27 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old infant while the oldest is 89.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 51, Kiambu 6, Busia 4, Uasin Gishu 2, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 2, Garissa 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1, Meru 1, Murang'a 1, Nakuru 1, Nyandarua 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Lang'ata and Westlands (7) cases each, Dagoretti North and Kibra (6) cases each, Starehe (4), Mathare and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Makadara (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Roysambu (1) case each.

The Ministry also noted that 56 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. 37 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 19 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 85,008.

According to today’s statistics, there are 347 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,275 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

One patient is on observation. Another 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.