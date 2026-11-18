The firm’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for Africa, Uditha Jayaratne, said the new products are designed to give customers greater flexibility in choosing healthcare benefits. [Courtesy]

Bupa Global is now banking on its new health plans for individuals and families across the country alongside enhancements to its existing employer proposition.

The new five products aim to provide greater flexibility in response to evolving healthcare needs.

The move comes after the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) approved the plans, which go on sale starting this November through all available licensed brokers and Bupa Global approved distribution partners.

The five plans, Major Medical, Select, Premier, Elite and Ultimate, have annual limits ranging from $1m to unlimited coverage.

For employers, the refreshed Company Africa Plan adds Essential Core, a new entry-level tier that mainly covers hospital inpatient treatment, while existing tiers now have raised outpatient limits.

Members of both products can use Bupa Global's network of more than 2,600 hospitals and clinics in Africa and 2.2m worldwide.

The changes come amid growing healthcare expenditure associated with chronic illnesses, including diabetes, obesity, thyroid disorders and high cholesterol, as well as increased demand for mental health services.

The firm said mental-health claims increased by 93 per cent between 2021 and 2026, while the average number of annual claims per customer rose from 6.6 to 8.1 over the same period.

The insurer said outpatient expenditure has also increased significantly, reflecting the growing burden of conditions requiring long-term management rather than one-off treatment.

Kenya's healthcare market faces similar pressures, with non-communicable diseases accounting for 38 per cent of deaths in 2021, according to World Bank data cited by the company.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for Africa, Uditha Jayaratne, said the new products are designed to give customers greater flexibility in choosing healthcare benefits.

“We’ve developed these plans in direct response to our customers’ feedback and changing healthcare needs. People don't want to pay for benefits they will never use, but they do want to know that the right care will be there when it really counts,” Jayaratne said.

Under the new individual plans, customers can choose coverage ranging from Africa-only protection to worldwide coverage, including the United States, alongside varying deductible options.

The Major Medical plan, Jayaratne said, focuses on core benefits, including inpatient treatment, cancer care, chronic, congenital and hereditary conditions, as well as medical evacuation and repatriation.

According to him, the Select, Premier, Elite and Ultimate plans include additional outpatient, dental, optical and maternity benefits, subject to their respective limits and waiting periods.

For employers, the revised Company Africa Plan introduces new deductible levels, options for sharing dental costs and additional geographical coverage choices. Companies can also customise outpatient, maternity, fertility treatment and overseas treatment benefits.

The insurer further said maternity benefits had been expanded, alongside improved medical evacuation and repatriation provisions and global assistance services.

Jayaratne said businesses are increasingly recognising healthcare benefits as a tool for attracting and retaining employees.

“When an employee or family member is seriously ill, what matters is getting to the right care without unnecessary complexity. Employers deserve solutions built around the realities of their workforce and a service experience that stands behind that promise,” he said.