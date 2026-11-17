The woman delivered the babies at St Clare’s Kaplong Mission Hospital in Sotik Sub-County on November 14, 2026. [Courtesy]

After 22 years of waiting to become a mother, a woman has welcomed quadruplet boys in a rare and joyful birth that has brought immense happiness to her family.

The woman delivered the quadruplets through a Caesarean section at St Clare’s Kaplong Mission Hospital in Sotik Sub-County on November 14, 2026.

The four boys arrived after more than two decades of waiting for a child in what the family described as a double blessing.

The 43-year-old mother could not hide her joy, saying the arrival of the four babies was an answer to years of prayer.

“I am very grateful to God for giving me four babies at once. This is a great blessing to my family. I thank the hospital staff for ensuring I got to see these bundles of joy,” she said.

“I have been praying and waiting upon God to give me double for the trouble. I have been childless for a long time, and God could not have given me a better gift than this,” she added.

She said she had been looking forward to the moment after doctors informed her early in the pregnancy that she could be carrying quadruplets.

Hospital staff celebrated the successful delivery, describing it as a rare occurrence at the facility.

A nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity said the mother and her four newborns were in stable condition.

“We were delighted to deliver the babies. The mother faced some difficulties because of the combined weight of the four babies, but both she and the newborns are now stable,” she said.

The nurse said the babies had been placed in the nursery for observation and were doing well.

“This is a rare case in this hospital. We have had twins before, but this is different. None of the babies has developed complications so far, and we expect them to be discharged once they are fully stable,” she said.

She added that the mother was also recovering well and was expected to be discharged once doctors were satisfied with the condition of the newborns.

The woman's husband Samuel Langat, appealed to well-wishers to support the family as they prepare to raise the four children.

“Raising four babies at once is no easy task. I am calling on well-wishers to lend a helping hand as we begin this extraordinary journey,” he said.

“Our four precious miracles have arrived safely, and while our hearts are overflowing with gratitude, the reality of caring for four newborns at once has brought challenges,” he added.

Naturally conceived quadruplets are extremely rare, although the likelihood varies depending on several factors, including maternal age and fertility treatment.

The birth marks a remarkable new beginning for the Langat family after 22 years of waiting for a child.