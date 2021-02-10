x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
173 people test positive as 186 recover from Covid-19

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | February 10th 2021 at 05:15:24 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

173 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 3,784 tested in the last 24 hours., the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 102,221 out of 1,223,827 samples tested since the pandemic struck.

From the new cases, 153 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 111 are males while 62 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 81 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 133, Mombasa 7, Uasin Gishu 5, Kiambu 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 3, Makueni 3, Migori 3, Kajiado 2, Kericho 2, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 2, Kakamega 1, Homa Bay 1 and Siaya 1.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows; Dagoretti North (18), Lang'ata (14), Kibra (13), Embakasi West (10), Embakasi East, Kamukunji, Starehe and Westlands (9) cases each, Embakasi Central and Mathare (7) cases each, Ruaraka (6), Embakasi South, Kasarani and Makadara (5) cases each, Embakasi North and Roysambu (3) cases each, Dagoretti South (1).

Sadly, the Ministry said two patients had succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,791.

But on a positive note, 186 patients have recovered from the disease. 163 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 23 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 84,728.

“There are 353 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,283 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 34 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are under observation,” the Ministry noted.

“Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them are in the general wards.”

