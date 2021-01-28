99 people test positive for Covid-19 as 66 patients recover

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

99 people have tested positive for Covid-19 disease out of a sample size of 4,758 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 100,422 with the ministry having so far conducted 1,172,167 tests since March last year when the first case was confirmed.

Additionally, the ministry noted that two more patients had died of the disease pushing cumulative fatalities to 1,753.

From the new cases, 80 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

The distribution of cases in counties is as follows: Nairobi has 57 new cases, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 6, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 2, Embu 4, Bungoma 3, Machakos 3, Kisumu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 1, Kitui 1, Laikipia 1, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Siaya 1, and Turkana 1.

The ministry also reported that 66 patients had recovered from the disease. 34 are from the various health facilities while 32 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. The total recoveries now stand at 83,757.

“476 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,363 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation,” CS Mutahi Kagwe-led Ministry stated.