Covid-19: 138 test positive as three others die

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | January 14th 2021 at 05:55:58 GMT +0300

138 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 4,526 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has said.

Additionally, three patients have succumbed to the disease, during the same period, raising the country’s fatality to 1,723.

In a statement on Thursday, CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the total confirmed positive cases now stand at 98,693 with the Ministry having tested at least 1,107,121 samples since the first case was confirmed in March, last year.

From the new cases, 119 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. 88 are males while 50 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is an 80-year-old.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi registered 65 cases, followed by Kericho (23) and Mombasa (10). Other counties had: Makueni 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Nyamira 4, Kisumu 4, Kiambu 3, Busia 2, Migori 2, Nakuru 2, Kajiado 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kilifi 1, Lamu 1, Nyandarua 1 Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Isiolo 1.

The 65 cases in Nairobi are from Lang'ata (10), Dagoretti North (6), Kamukunji, Roysambu and Starehe (5) cases each, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Westlands (4) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Mathare and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Kibra (2) cases each, Makadara (1).

Kagwe noted that 266 patients had recovered from the disease. 251 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 15 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 81,933.

According to the Ministry, currently, there are 680 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,730 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

”26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and 8 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is under observation. Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards. Three patients are in the High Dependency Unit,” Kagwe said.

