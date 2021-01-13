x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: 123 positives, 412 recoveries

Health & Science - By Betty Njeru | January 13th 2021 at 02:51:39 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged parents who are infected with the coronavirus to shield their children so as to reduce cases in schools.

This is after he confirmed that one student had tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

The Ministry believes that the students contracted the virus while at home since the father is in isolation.

“I ask parents who are infected to keep children at home so that health workers can carry out tests on them to ensure they do not report to school while sick,” Kagwe said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The CS further confirmed that some 123 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, from a 4, 948 sample size conducted in the last 24 hours.

Kagwe announced that the country’s cases are now 98, 555.

A total of 1,102,595 samples have so far been tested since the first case was confirmed in Kenya last year.

Wednesday’s cases attracted one hundred and eleven Kenyans and 12 foreigners.

As per the Covid statistics in Kenya, the CS said that the disease is more prevalent in men more than women, as 74 and 49 tested positive respectively.

Additionally, 412 patients have recovered from the disease.

“Three hundred and seventy eight were under the home-based care while thirty four were discharged from various hospitals,” he added.

This now pushes the recoveries to 81, 667.

Kagwe (pictured) expressed optimism in getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the country as early as February.

“We have engaged various institutions leading vaccines expected in Kenya in February. We are not using one type of vaccine. There is no mandatory vaccination and the first group to get the vaccine will be health workers, police and teachers,” Kagwe said.

The CS also lauded efforts to maintain the positivity rate but urged Kenyans to continue observing the Health ministry guidelines, considering most people are returning to towns from the holidays.

Related Topics
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Medics stay put as county decries lack of cash
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Why malaria will kill more people than Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Is vitiligo curable?
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Six patients die of Covid-19 as 87 others test positive
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

How alcoholism trickles down generations
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

Why Kiambu reports high manhood defects in babies
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Pfizer appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East
Health & Science - By Standard Reporter

A new, gentler cancer treatment
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Covid-19: Positive cases under the 100-mark three days in a row
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Latest Stories

Nurses vow to continue strike until MoU signed
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Covid-19: Positive cases under the 100-mark three days in a row
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Pfizer appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East
Health & Science - By Standard Reporter

Medics stay put as county decries lack of cash
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

How alcoholism trickles down generations
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

Governors wary of deal with nurses
Health & Science - By Anyango Otieno

A new, gentler cancer treatment
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Covid 19: Three dead as country records 63 new cases
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in