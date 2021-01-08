x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Covid-19: Kenya records 221 new infections

Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan | January 8th 2021 at 05:07:11 GMT +0300
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced 221 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,190 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,954 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 1,081,863. From the cases, 201 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

The new cases are from; Nairobi 81, Meru 35, Isiolo 22, Mombasa 16, Kisumu 10, Kitui 9, Nakuru 7, Busia 6, Kisii 6, Lamu 5, Machakos 5, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 3, Uasin Gishu 2, Kilifi 2, Kiambu 1, Nyandarua 1, Garissa 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Mandera 1, Bungoma 1, Vihiga 1 & Murang’a 1.

365 patients have recovered from the county disease, 354 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 11 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 80,671.

One patient has succumbed to the coronavirus disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,703.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Currently, there are 627 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,191 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

32 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. One is on observation.

Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

