KMPDU announces death of another doctor

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | December 25th 2020 at 09:02:54 GMT +0300

The late Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna.

A day after doctors called off their four-day nationwide strike, the medical profession has yet again lost another doctor to Covid-19 complications.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) said Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna, a dentist, had battled the disease for a month.

“The medical profession has lost a brilliant dentist after a month of battling Covid-19. Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna was a vibrant member of the Kenya Dental Association. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and dental fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” KMPDU said in a tweet.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The union yesterday resolved to call off the strike after reaching a return-to-work formula agreement with the Government.

In a televised address, Union’s Acting Secretary-General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda said: “As doctors, we will continue to offer services to Kenyans. The strike by KMPDU has now been called off.”

Mwachonda said President Uhuru Kenyatta had intervened and that all their issues had been addressed.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe lauded the medics for agreeing to the Ministry’s proposals, to help accord Kenyans better services.

“We are looking to improve healthcare in the country. We are calling on health workers to assist in smoothening the process,” he said.

The doctors called the strike after talks with the government regarding pay and coronavirus protective gear broke down.

The calls for doctors’ wellbeing heightened following the death of Dr Stephen Mogusu, on December 7.

The 28-year-old doctor had reportedly not received his monthly salary for five months and lacked insurance cover despite being a front line worker in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Mogusu was the 13th doctor to die of Covid-19 complications.

