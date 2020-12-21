x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya records 114 new Covid-19 infections and five deaths

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | December 21st 2020 at 05:29:15 GMT +0300

The Ministry of Health on Monday recorded 114 new coronavirus infections and five additional deaths.

In a statement by the Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured), the ministry said the total confirmed cases had risen to 94,614 after it tested 2,507 people in the past 24 hours.

The country has so far tested 1,011,025 samples since the first case was reported in mid-March.

Additionally, the fatalities have now risen to 1,644.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

From the new cases, 100 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

The youngest infected person is a nine-year-old infant while the oldest is 81-year-old, said the statement.

In terms of gender, 72 are males and 42 females.

CS Kagwe reported that most of the cases, were from Nairobi (68), followed by Kiambu (6), Machakos (5), Mombasa, Busia, Nyeri and Kajiado registered four cases each.

Other counties that reported cases were: Bungoma 2, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Garissa 1, Kisii 1, Nakuru 1, Marsabit 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Kilifi 1, Nyandarua 1, Murang'a 1, Kericho 1, Vihiga 1, Taita Taveta 1, Isiolo 1 and Embu 1.

The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows: Lang'ata (13), Dagoretti North and Ruaraka (6) cases each, Kibra and Westlands (5) cases each, Embakasi West, Kamukunji and Makadara (4) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South Embakasi East, Starehe and Kasarani (3) cases each, Mathare and Roysambu (2) Cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (1) case each.

Fortunately, 325 patients have recovered from the disease, 256 from the HomeBased Care Program, while 69 have been discharged from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 76,060.

The Ministry further said, there are 850 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 5,873 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“46 patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 19 on supplemental oxygen. Three other patients are on observation,” a statement from the Ministry read.

It added, “Another 26 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 22 are in general wards and four are in High Dependency Units (HDU).”

