Over 1 million Covid-19 tests and 390 new cases

Kenya has tested over 1 million people for the coronavirus.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,003,493 tests have been conducted as of December 19, 2020.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) has also announced that some 390 people have tested positive for the disease, raising to 94,151 confirmed cases in the country.

The Ministry says it has tested at least 6,277 samples in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

Of the new cases, 363 are Kenyans and 27 foreigners. Two hundred and sixty-five are males and one hundred and twenty-five are females.

The oldest is a 91-year-old while the youngest is a one-year-old baby.

Another 285 patients have also recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 75, 559.

The Ministry says that two hundred and fourty-two of those were under the home-based Care programme, while 43 were discharged from various hospitals.

The country has also lost some four patients to the disease, raising the death toll to 1,633.

The CS said: “Currently, there are 844 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 5,916 on home based isolation and care. 52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 24 of whom are on ventilator support and 25 on supplemental oxygen. Three are on observation.”

According to Kagwe, another 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 23 of whom are in the general wards, and five in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi County is again leading with 103 new cases followed by Mombasa with 50, Nakuru- 48, Kitui- 27, Embu- 20, Kilifi-15, Migori-13, Uasin Gishu-12, Laikipia-12, Murang’a-11, Kiambu and Isiolo with 11 each.

The numbers come amid talk of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, expected in 2021.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Yesterday, CS Kagwe (above) said the government has ordered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The first batch of 24 million Covid-19 vaccines will benefit health workers, police, teachers, persons aged above 50, and those with underlying medical conditions.