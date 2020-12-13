x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya's Covid cases up by 366

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | December 13th 2020 at 06:34:53 GMT +0300

Some 366 people have tested positive for the virus in Kenya today from a sample size of 4,205 tested in the last 24 hours.

The national Covid-19 tally now stands at 91,892.

From the cases 346 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. Some 236 are men and 130 are women.

The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 78.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Today, 432 patients recovered from the disease, 387 from the Home-Based Care Programme, while 45 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 73,028.

Unfortunately, one patient has succumbed to the disease, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,587.

There are 967 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 6,583 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Some 48 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

Another 48 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 39 are in the general wards.

Meanwhile, 10 million Kenyans are set to get the Covid-19 vaccine at no cost, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Kenyans will be able to access the vaccine whether they are able to pay or not. I am able to say that confidently,” Dr Collins Tabu, Head of Immunization at the ministry said on Thursday.

In an interview with KTN, the official said the ministry is ready to handle, store and distribute the vaccines once available in the country.

He said the country is assured of getting doses enough to cover 10 million Kenyans through the World Health Organisation-led COVAX Facility. This is a donor-driven initiative to help poor countries access the vaccines.

According to Tabu, Kenya is expecting that by January the vaccines to be approved for distribution in the country.

“By then things will be clear, but we are open to other options as they become available,” he added.

First to be vaccinated will be health workers followed by the elderly, depending on the availability of the vaccines.

“As more doses become available, security agencies will be considered as well as those in schools,” said the official.

Distribution of the cases by counties placed Nairobi at the top with 142 cases followed by Kiambu (42), Samburu (42), Murang’a (26) and Narok (20).

