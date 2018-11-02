Health ministry report shows girls in the village start having sex at age of 16

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 10:01, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 12:33 GMT +3

A Health ministry report shows girls in the village have sex at Form Two. The age bracket listed was 16.7 years.

The study also shows the majority do not use contraceptives until they are 22 years old and get married off at an average age of 20, the study indicates.

Girls in urban centres were said to start having sex after completing secondary school. The report comes in the backdrop of pregnancies in exam rooms during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education.

Nearly 30 pupils gave birth during the examination. The cases were spread across the country. Some girls were also rescued while cohabiting with men.

In July, education officials were investigating how nine girls from Matutu PAG Mixed Secondary School became pregnant in three months.

The Standard visited the school and spoke to some of the effected girls, one of whom had already given birth. “I just don’t know how it happened. It was a first attempt and now I am pregnant,” the girl said.

The Ministry of Health report, conducted by the Performance Monitoring and Accountability 2020 (PMA2020), stated that girls in towns break their virginity at 18.4 years and start using contraceptives at 21.9 years.

The PMA2020 is an independent project that has since 2014 tracked contraceptive use and family planning in Kenya.

It is supported by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Health ministry, NGOs and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The results were released at the second International Conference on Maternal, New-born and Child Health in Nairobi.

PMA2020 principal investigator Peter Gichangi said, “The gap between first sex and first contraceptive use among rural women is six years and 3.5 years for urban women.”

Researchers interviewed 5,876 girls and women between November-December 2017. They sampled 151 enumeration areas drawn by KNBS.

The study called for effective plans to improve access to contraceptives information for girls aged between 15-24. It shows only 35 per cent of girls aged between 15-24 use contraceptives from public health facilities.

Public health facilities are required to offer the services to adolescents but the girls are turned away as they are considered too young. Last year, the government increased the contraceptive budget to Sh700 million.