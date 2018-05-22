Former government pathologist accuses siblings of using him to settle fight for property

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3

Former Chief Government Pathologist Moses Njue (pictured) has denied stealing a dead man’s heart and accused the complainants of using the case to settle a dispute over the deceased's property.

In an urgent suit at the High Court to stop his prosecution, Dr Njue claimed that it might have been Timothy Muumbo’s three children who stole his heart to fake the cause of death after he declined to change the postmortem results according to their wishes.

“Some members of his family asked me to alter the postmortem results to suggest a fictitious cause of death after it emerged he died of cardiac arrest. I'm saddened that they are dragging my name and that of my son for their selfish intention to grab the deceased’s wealth,” he said.

Njue and his son, Lemuel Mureithi, were last week charged in a Nairobi court with stealing Mr Muumbo’s heart at the Lee Funeral Home between June and September 2015, and destroying the evidence while performing a postmortem.

But in his affidavit, the pathologist detailed how the deceased’s children had tried to arm-twist him to frame other members of the family as Muumbo's killers in their fight for the estate.

“It is like they were not happy when the deceased left them out of his will and instructed that they don’t get a share of his property,” said Njue.

