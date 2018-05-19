Birth control pill linked to stroke in women, study Next Story
Tharaka Nithi unionist welcomes Cuba doctors

By Darlington M Manyara | Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU)members

A former trade unionist has warned that any attempts to frustrate doctors from Cuba hired by the government could jolt the realization of universal health care.

Mr Erastus Mururu, a former deputy Secretary General of the Kenya Civil Servants Union, asked Kenyans to support the foreigners.

 He said the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) should not sabotage the government.

“Local doctors should see their Cuban counterparts as a complimentary force,” he said. Mururu said KMPDU should not oppose the deployment of the Cubans for the sake of it.

He said the expatriates would be posted to rural areas shunned by local doctors. 

“KMPDU has not raised concerns over their quality of training. Cuban doctors are recognised world over. 

RELATED TOPICS:
KMPDU
Cuba doctors
Tharaka Nithi

