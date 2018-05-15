Cholera kills two, health official orders all eateries shut

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 10:17, Updated May 15th 2018 at 10:18 GMT +3

Two people have died following a cholera outbreak in parts of Kerio Valley on the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties.

A 60-year-old woman and a four-year-old child succumbed at Sangat village in Kerio Valley following bouts of severe diarrhoea and vomiting that was later confirmed to be cholera.

The outbreak has been reported in Mogil, Chugor, Chesoi and Chesongoch in Marakwet East sub-county and Arror in the neighbouring Marakwet West sub-county.

Two other people admitted at Mogil health centre on Sunday were found to be suffering from cholera and are still undergoing treatment. There has been continuous testing for those exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

“We have asked locals to rush to the nearest health facilities whenever they suffer from diarrhoea and vomiting," said County Health Executive Kiprono Chepkok.

The CEC has ordered all eateries in the region closed indefinitely to help contain the disease.

Hawking of milk, fruits and other food items has been banned in affected areas.

Cooking and eating at public events have also been forbidden.

Mr Chepkok said the county government had deployed community health workers in a house-to-house campaign to curb the spread of cholera

