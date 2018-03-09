Suspended KNH staff reinstated Previous Story
Sh1.5 billion set aside to improve health sector

By James Munyeki | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 11:49, Updated March 9th 2018 at 11:58 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Nyandarua County plans to spend Sh1.5 billion this year on the health sector.

The allocation forms 21 per cent of the total county development budget.

The money will go towards upgrading major hospitals and health centres, among them, JM Kariuki Hospital in Ol Kalou, which will be upgraded to level 6 while Engineer hospital will be upgraded to level five.

The county will also improve facilities in 77 health centres.

"Our people have been travelling outside the county to get proper health care and medication. This will now be a thing of the past by the end of this year," said Governor Francis Kimemia.

The governor spoke in Ol Kalou as he witnessed the distribution of drugs worth over Sh30 million procured from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority. This is part of Sh122 million drugs that the county plans to procure this financial year.

Kimemia announced plans to put all persons living with disability, the elderly and expectant women under the National Health Insurance Fund.

"From June, they will get free treatment when they need it," he said.

