Birth asphyxia leading cause of death in Pumwani Maternity

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 4th 2018 at 22:18 GMT +3

Pumwani Maternity Hospital.[File, Standard]

Birth asphyxia has been identified as the number one killer among newborns in the city's Pumwani Maternity Hospital and other health facilities in the country.

It is estimated that seven out of 10 deaths among newborns is caused by asphyxia, which is deprivation of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death; suffocation.

Data reviewed by researchers for the leading cause of neonatal deaths at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in 2016, but published this year singled out asphyxia.

When this happens, it compromises other cells in the body especially the brain. Such a condition happens during or immediately after birth and can go unnoticed by the specialist.

Probable causes, according to the research that made up this year’s Kenya Medical Research Institute eighth annual conference, include poor monitoring of birth progress and lack of quick interventions when complications arise during labour.

“Three quarters of deaths occurred in the first three days of life and the leading cause of death was asphyxia,” read the research in part.