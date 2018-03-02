KNH CEO Lily Koros sent on compulsory leave after brain surgery mix up

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 17:13, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 17:47 GMT +3

Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros: She has apologised for the surgery performed on the wrong patient. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros has been sent on compulsory leave to allow investigations of surgery mix up.

Health cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki made the announcement of KNH CEO’s compulsory leave after a public uproar.

KNH Director of clinical services Benard Githae has also been sent on compulsory leave.

This comes after a patient who only required nursing and medication to treat a swelling on the head was instead taken to theatre for a brain surgery after a confusion on their identification tags.

The hospital had earlier apologised for a monumental blunder-- performing a brain surgery on the wrong patient.

In a statement signed by KNH Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros, it said "the hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question.”

The medical administrator came under scrutiny on January 19, 2018 after posts about new mothers being raped by morticians at KNH went viral on a Facebook page Buyer Beware.

A post by Ms. Mildred Owiso explained how she witnessed a new mother escape rape attempts from an attacker within the hospital. According to Mildred, the victim only escaped after her screams caught the attention of others, scaring the attacker away.

“Security is a big issue, especially for mothers whose kids are in the nursery. Apparently, they need to go breastfeed their babies after every two hours or so. The nurseries are at the ground floor, and the mothers on third floor. Today, I met a lady who was nearly raped,” she said.

