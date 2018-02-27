Four people die, 21 admitted to hospital following cholera outbreak in Trans-Nzoia

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 16:13, Updated February 27th 2018 at 16:18 GMT +3

Health workers in Trans-Nzoia County are battling to control cholera outbreak which has claimed four lives and left several others hospitalised.

The outbreak has been reported at densely populated Kipsongo slums within Kitale where several people were taken ill after drinking contaminated water.

ALSO READ: Sh1 million up for grabs at the Nairobi Innovation Week

Medical Superintendent Wanjala Simiyu confirmed the deaths and said that 21 people are admitted at Kitale County referral hospital.

Dr Wanjala told the Standard that blood samples taken from the affected persons show that the victims are suffering from cholera.

“We have so far confirmed four deaths and 21 other people are undergoing treatment and we hope to contain the condition,” Dr Wanjala told the Standard.

A victim, Martin Wasikoto who the Standard managed to speak to at Kitale referral hospital said he started to develop stomach upsets and diarrhoea after drinking water at a hotel at the slum.

“I started experiencing severe diarrhoea on arrival at home before my wife made arrangement to rush me to the hospital but I’m feeling better after the treatment I’m receiving,” said Masikoto who was admitted at the hospital on Saturday.

Masikoto is among seven people admitted at ward six male wing while others are admitted at the female wing. The Standard was denied permission to speak to the cholera victims.

A team of health workers have pitched tents at Kispongo slum to conduct surveillance and educate dwellers on health issues.

“There is a team that has been stationed at Kipsongo to help sensitize the residents on hygienic issues in bid to contain the disease,” a health worker told the Standard.

ALSO READ: Lack of workers and drugs plague hospitals

On Tuesday, senior officials from the county health department were held in a crisis meeting to discuss on outbreak of the disease.