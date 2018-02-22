Kisii County to become the second cancer treatment centre in Nyanza

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 21st 2018 at 23:34 GMT +3

Pictured, Faraja cancer care centre. [Photo by David Gichuru/Standard]

The Ministry of Health is planning to set up cancer treatment centres in four counties at a cost of Sh8 billion.

Through the National Cancer Programme, the ministry says it will establish centres to offer comprehensive treatment in Kisii, Nakuru, Nyeri and Mombasa at a cost of Sh2 billion each.

ALSO READ: Why donor billions is a headache for new Health CS

The centre in Kisii will complement another one in Kisumu. This is expected to boost access to cancer treatment and care services for residents in western Kenya.

The Kisumu centre has been strained because it currently serves the whole region.

Ann Nyang’a, who heads the programme, said they were keen to decentralise cancer therapy. Most cancer patients have to travel to Nairobi for treatment.

Speaking during the launch of their 2017-2022 strategy in Kisumu, Dr Nyang'a said the national government had already begun procuring equipment and recruiting staff.

"We have developed this strategic plan to give us a road map on cancer control in Kenya. We are taking time to explain to counties what their roles are in terms of prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

"Cancer control is resource intensive. That is why we need to partner. We will start by establishing regional chemotherapy units before we set up radiotherapy centres," she said.

Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said the partnerships would save patients costs.

"The success of the partnership means patients will not need to travel to Nairobi or Uganda for treatment," he said, adding the county government aimed to expand access to screening services to ensure that cancer cases were identified early.

ALSO READ: Mailu: We will not pay doctors working as lecturers