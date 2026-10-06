WHO backs Kenya, DRC and Uganda in Ebola response

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WHO commended Kenya for its swift and transparent response following the death of a patient who tested positive for Ebola.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda in efforts to contain the spread of Ebola following the confirmation of an imported case in Kenya.

The support includes contact tracing, surveillance, screening and other response measures aimed at rapidly identifying potential cases and preventing further transmission.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation was closely monitoring the situation and advised against imposing travel or trade restrictions on the affected countries based on the information currently available.

“We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic,” Tedros said.

WHO also commended Kenya for its swift and transparent response following the death of a patient who tested positive for Ebola after travelling from the DRC through Uganda.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabi said Kenyan health authorities acted promptly to detect, isolate and manage the patient in line with WHO recommendations.

“I thank the Government of Kenya for its transparency and for promptly sharing information about this imported case,” Janabi said.

Janabi described Kenya’s response as an example of the International Health Regulations (IHR) in action, highlighting the importance of countries promptly sharing information when dealing with potentially dangerous infectious diseases.