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The traders, who previously operated in open spaces and were forced to close their businesses whenever it rained, say the new facility will provide a safer and more reliable environment. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Traders in Naitiri, Tongaren Constituency, who have for years struggled to keep their businesses running during heavy rains, now have a reason to smile following the opening of a modern market by President William Ruto.

The traders, who previously operated in open spaces and were forced to close their businesses whenever it rained, say the new facility will provide a safer and more reliable environment for their businesses.

Eliakim Khaoya, a trader at Naitiri Market, said bad weather had often disrupted their businesses, leaving them with little or no income on rainy days.

"We used to suffer a lot whenever it rained because we had no shelter. We would close our businesses and go home, sometimes without selling anything," he said.

Elizabeth Maandu, another trader, said the availability of lighting and security would allow them to extend their working hours without worrying about the safety of their merchandise. Naitiri market has 200 modern stalls and additional space for 150 traders. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

"Previously, we had to carry our goods home every evening because we had nowhere safe to leave them," she said.

The traders spoke as President Ruto commissioned the Sh117.21 million Naitiri Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market and laid the foundation stone for the construction of another market in Bokoli, Webuye West Constituency, at a cost of Sh144.78 million.

The Naitiri market has 200 modern stalls and additional space for 150 traders. It is also equipped with a cold room, childcare facility, ICT hub, social hall, kitchen and food court, toilets and waste disposal facilities.

Speaking during the commissioning, Ruto said his administration was prioritising modern markets to support small-scale traders and create economic opportunities.

"My government has made the construction of modern markets a priority because we want to support the millions of Kenyans who earn their living through trade," he said. The President also launched the Bokoli ESP Market project, which will provide 200 trading stalls and space for another 150 traders upon completion. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

He added: "By building these markets, we are creating an environment where small businesses can grow, young people can find opportunities and families can improve their livelihoods."

The President also launched the Bokoli ESP Market project, which will provide 200 trading stalls and space for another 150 traders upon completion.

The two-storey facility will have a cold room, ICT hub, social hall, a room for nursing mothers, kitchen and food court, toilets and water storage facilities.

Construction is expected to create employment for local workers, artisans, transporters and suppliers.

The two markets will provide 400 permanent stalls and accommodate an additional 300 traders, with the government hoping to improve trading conditions and strengthen local businesses in Bungoma County.