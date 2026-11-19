President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 18,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard

President William Ruto used his fourth State of the Nation address in Parliament yesterday to advance his 2027 re-election Usawa ni Sawa agenda, insisting that the nation is making a powerful comeback.

Critics said equality can only be guaranteed where the rule of law is strictly observed and governance institutions function properly, pointing to rising abductions and political thuggery.