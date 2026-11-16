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Fridah Mkabili: Lost sight at teen, but found purpose

Health & Science
 By Gardy Chacha | 2h ago | 8 min read
 Fridah Mkabili who lost her sight when she was in Class 8. [Garcy Chacha, Standard]

Imagine you’ve just freshened up, you dress up, and you’re walking back to the living room to join everyone else. Right there, everything goes pitch black. You can’t see anything. What would be your reaction?

If you are Fridah Mkabili, you would ask out loud, ‘Mbona stima zimepotea? (Why are lights off?)’

We met Fridah at the Disability Inclusive Employment Summit (DES) 2026, which took place at Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi on October 29.

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