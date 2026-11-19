Audio By Vocalize

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson Cecily Mbarire during a grassroot engagement with community in Embu on August 28, 2026. [Coourtesy]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has threatened to boycott future consultative meetings convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing the electoral body's leadership of failing to protect government-aligned delegates from intimidation and embarrassment during stakeholder engagements.

UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire said her party would not participate in further consultations unless IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon addressed concerns over security, protocol and equal treatment of political parties.

Speaking during Thursday's consultative meeting in Nairobi, the Embu Governor protested what she described as harassment and disruption by individuals she claimed were not recognised security officers but had been allowed to interfere with delegates.

Mbarire accused the individuals of disrupting seating arrangements, taking away seats from some UDA officials and subjecting them to unnecessary embarrassment.

She challenged Ethekon to take charge of the commission's meetings and ensure that only authorised participants and recognised security personnel were allowed into consultation venues.

"IEBC meetings where your officials would determine who comes in, it's your protocol people who will determine who sits where. As a party, we will not attend any more of your meetings. You tell me why we need people from outside. They are not even known bodyguards. They come here to harass us and take away seats from some of us. That's not fair," Mbarire said.

She questioned the commission's ability to guarantee a free and fair General Election if it could not maintain order and protect participants during stakeholder consultations.

"If you cannot take charge of your own meeting and ensure that the people who enter the room while you are holding the meeting are people who ought to come, then you tell me how you run a general election," she said.

The UDA chairperson further argued that the alleged harassment raised questions about the safety of political stakeholders during the electoral process, particularly as the country prepares for the August 2027 General Election.

"If I can be harassed here with other UDA officials, tell me what security do I have that we will have free and fair elections?" she posed.

Mbarire said her party had attended the meeting to engage the commission on electoral matters but was compelled to register its displeasure over what she termed an unacceptable environment.

She insisted that political parties must be treated equally during consultations, warning IEBC against allowing some leaders or their entourages to enjoy preferential treatment at the expense of other stakeholders.

According to Mbarire, the commission should take full responsibility for security arrangements rather than allowing individuals whose roles are unclear to control access and movement within meeting venues.

"If you need security, bring police officers in uniform. Not some guys here who are, you know, literally harassing everybody else," she said.

She maintained that all political parties attending the consultations were equal stakeholders and deserved dignity and respect regardless of their political affiliations.

"I believe when we come here, we are equal as political party leaders. There's no one who is more equal than the other in this meeting. Treat us as equal stakeholders in these meetings. Don't expose us to unnecessary pressure and embarrassments," she added.

Mbarire's remarks came amid heightened tensions during the IEBC consultative meeting, which also witnessed a walkout by opposition leaders led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The opposition leaders rejected the agenda presented by Ethekon, arguing that it failed to incorporate key electoral reforms and concerns they had repeatedly raised with the commission ahead of the 2027 polls.

Gachagua accused IEBC of failing to respond to previous correspondence seeking formal engagement on electoral reforms and proposed that a technical team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga be involved in developing a comprehensive agenda for future consultations.

Kalonzo, meanwhile, questioned the commission's independence, impartiality and preparedness, insisting that the opposition would not participate in discussions that could legitimise what he termed a "bundled election".

IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana offered apology to political party leaders following a chaotic consultative meeting in Nairobi, promising tighter security and stricter admission procedures to prevent similar disruptions.

Mukhwana acknowledged that the commission had failed to anticipate the presence of unauthorised individuals and the commotion witnessed before the meeting began.

"We did not know that there would be infiltration and this kind of treatment that is being committed on our officials. This is unacceptable, there can be no excuse and we are deeply sorry," he said.

He assured political parties that their concerns had been noted and promised stronger security arrangements at future engagements.

"We will mobilise enough and we will make sure that only those who are getting invited will be admitted to the venue," he said.