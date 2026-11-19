Audio By Vocalize

Teams taking part at the inaugural InterAnglican Choral Festival in Mumias on November 19, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The inaugural InterAnglican Choral Festival is expected to strengthen unity, promote peace and nurture love among East African countries by bringing together Christians from different cultural and national backgrounds through music.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, Mumias Diocesan Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Joseph Wandera urged choristers to use their God-given talents to glorify God and strengthen the Church.

He challenged the singers to look beyond competition and embrace the festival as an opportunity to teach, inspire and uplift the Body of Christ through music.

Wandera said music remained an important component of Christian worship because of its ability to communicate messages of faith, touch people's lives and uplift their spirits.

“As the inaugural edition unfolds, the InterAnglican Choral Festival is demonstrating that music can transcend geographical, cultural and national boundaries, carrying messages of love, peace and hope,” Wandera said.

He described the gathering as a privilege for Christians from different backgrounds to come together with one purpose: praising God through music.

"Through our tradition of music, it teaches, preaches, talks to souls and lifts many people's spirits, which is an important aspect in the liturgical service," he said. Yambio Diocese choir from South Sudan after perfoming during the inaugural InterAnglican Choral Festival on November 19, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

This emerged as more than 25 Anglican choirs from Kenya and neighbouring countries converged in Mumias, bringing together diverse musical traditions, cultures and Christian communities in a celebration of faith, fellowship and unity.

Choirs from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan are participating in the gathering, which seeks to use music as an instrument of worship, cultural exchange, peacebuilding and strengthening relationships across national borders.

The event comes at a time when countries in the East African region continue to pursue closer cooperation and peaceful coexistence, with organisers viewing music as a powerful tool for bringing communities together and breaking cultural and geographical barriers.

Emanuel Robert, choir director from the Yambio Diocese in South Sudan, said choral music had helped restore peace, unity and a sense of togetherness among members following years of war.

He noted that the fellowship created through music offered an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to reconnect, share experiences and strengthen their relationships.

"The beauty of this fellowship lies in the voices, stories and hearts coming together from different places, united by one purpose: to worship through music," Robert said.

He said music is a potential instrument of reconciliation, especially in communities where conflict has disrupted social relationships and divided people.

ICF Director Daniel Madalanga said the festival was creating memorable experiences through shared voices, melodies and interactions among participants from different countries.

"The moments are unfolding, the melodies are rising, and the spirit of worship is alive. Every session brings a new experience, every moment tells a story, and every song brings us closer in fellowship," he said.

He described the gathering as an opportunity to build connections beyond national and cultural boundaries through the universal language of music.

"Four days of beautiful melodies, shared voices, unforgettable moments and connections beyond borders. Come, experience the magic, feel the music and be part of something extraordinary," Madalanga added.

The choral presentations began on November 19, with the second day witnessing spirited performances at the cathedral as participating groups showcased their vocal abilities before a panel of judges and the congregation.

The competitions featured several categories, including solo bass, duet, quartet and trio, with performances demonstrating the diversity, creativity and richness of Anglican choral music.

From children's choirs to adult ensembles, the festival has provided an opportunity for emerging and experienced singers to demonstrate their abilities while learning from one another.

Beyond competition, the organisers and church leaders have emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, building confidence, promoting peace and encouraging communities to embrace the performing arts.

The platform is also expected to strengthen relationships among participating dioceses, encourage cultural exchange and promote peaceful coexistence among Christians across the region.

For the participating countries, the festival offers an opportunity to celebrate their distinct musical traditions while recognising the values that unite them as members of one Christian community.

The event is scheduled to culminate on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with more performances expected as competing choirs seek recognition for their musical presentations.