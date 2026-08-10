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How AI could change the way Kenyans access health insurance

By Noel Nabiswa | Aug. 10, 2026
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 Artificial intelligence in healthcare. [Courtesy]

Artificial Intelligence is moving beyond the world of technology and into one of Kenya’s most important healthcare conversations: how patients access, understand and pay for medical care.

For health insurers, AI is increasingly being viewed as a tool that could simplify complicated insurance products, speed up claims processing and help patients make better decisions about where to seek treatment.

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Related Topics

AI in Healthcare Health Insurance Digital Health Healthcare Innovation
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