How AI could change the way Kenyans access health insurance

Artificial Intelligence is moving beyond the world of technology and into one of Kenya’s most important healthcare conversations: how patients access, understand and pay for medical care.
For health insurers, AI is increasingly being viewed as a tool that could simplify complicated insurance products, speed up claims processing and help patients make better decisions about where to seek treatment.
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