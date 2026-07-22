Doctors threaten nationwide strike over delayed salary adjustments

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KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened a nationwide strike over delayed salary adjustments, saying counties have no justification for further delays.

The union directed doctors in all 47 counties to check their July 2026 payslips and warned it would begin industrial action and contempt of court proceedings against county accounting officers if the revised salaries or a payment schedule for arrears are not reflected.

"We have engaged in good faith, followed every legal process, and dismantled every roadblock in our way. We will not allow administrative inertia to rob doctors of their dignity and hard-earned rights," said KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah.

In a circular dated Tuesday, July 21, Atellah said the union had exhausted administrative, legal and intergovernmental efforts to secure implementation of the adjusted basic salaries under the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Return-to-Work Formula adopted as a court order on May 8, 2024 and its December 2024 addendum.

The union said the Council of Governors requested a new payroll code in July 2025 after confirming the national government had released funds for salary arrears.

It added that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission later approved the revised salary notches while the Ministry of Public Service confirmed on July 1, 2026 that the Human Resource Information System (HRIS-ke) already has a special salary code to process the payments.

"There is now zero justification for any further delay by any County Government or Ministry department," Atellah said.

He said every technical, legal and administrative barrier had been removed because funding had been confirmed, the salary structure approved and the payroll system cleared to process the payments.

The union directed branch officials and members to audit their July payslips immediately.

It warned that any county government that fails to implement the revised salary scales or provide a schedule for clearing arrears will face nationwide industrial action and contempt of court proceedings without further notice.

"Remain steadfast, stay alert, and await further direction from the National Advisory Council," Atellah told members.