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Ebola: 56 samples test negative

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 5, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has said that 56 samples collected from alerts involving people with a travel history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda have tested negative of the Ebola virus.

In a statement Health CS Aden Duale said that Kenya has so far screened more than 80,000 travellers including 3,969 in the last 24 hours.

He says the government has intensified national preparedness and response measures to safeguard Kenyans from the disease due to its close proximity to the two countries and South Sudan.

The country has a close connectivity to the three through trade, transport, and population movement.

“I wish to reassure all Kenyans that, as of June 5, 2026, Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease,” said Duale.

He said that the National Incident Management System has been activated, surveillance at Points of Entry intensified, laboratories for Ebola testing designated, and coordination mechanisms at both national and county levels strengthened.

“Preparedness and response activities continue to be enhanced in collaboration with county governments, regional institutions, and international partners.”

He further said that the Ministry was implementing enhanced risk-based screening, traveller assessment, monitoring, and rapid response measures which are in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

So far, the country has four national laboratories for Ebola testing: the National Public Health Laboratory, Kenya Medical Research Institute in Nairobi and Kisumu, and a mobile laboratory deployed at the Busia One-Stop Border Post

“The Ministry has also identified 25 high-risk counties, placed 347 rapid response personnel on standby, and sensitized more than 1,759 national and county healthcare workers on Ebola preparedness and response.”

Duale added that they were conducting simulation exercises in the high-risk counties to tests the country’s capacity to respond to outbreaks promptly and effectively.

“The Ministry continues to undertake sustained public awareness and risk communication campaigns targeting border communities, healthcare workers, transport operators, and other vulnerable populations.”

Duale called for calm and asked Kenyans to be vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience Ebola-like symptoms.

“The public is further advised to maintain high standards of personal hygiene, avoid contact with the bodily fluids of sick persons, avoid handling sick or dead animals, and rely only on official information issued by the Ministry of Health, the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), the World Health Organization (WHO), and Africa CDC.”

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