Nanyuki leaders reject proposed Ebola facility

Activists, community members and grassroots leaders in Nanyuki have rejected remarks by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale suggesting that opposition to the proposed Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia County is politically instigated, insisting their concerns are rooted in public health, biosecurity and constitutional governance.
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