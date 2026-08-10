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The race to stop Ruto: Ambitions meet hard maths of numbers game

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 10, 2026
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  • Linda mwanainchi Political leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address a rally at Butula Market in Busia County on 7th August 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

With exactly a year before Kenyans head to the polls, the race to succeed or retain President William Ruto is gradually coming into focus.

While the political field remains crowded, coalition talks, party endorsements and shifting alliances are beginning to separate the serious contenders from the aspirants.

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Related Topics

2027 Kenya Presidential Election William Ruto 2027 Re-election Kenya Opposition Coalition 2027 Kalonzo Musyoka 2027 Presidential Bid
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