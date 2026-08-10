Kalonzo open to Sifuna as running mate in bid to unseat Ruto

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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event. [File, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has signalled his willingness to deputise Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in the 2027 presidential election, saying the opposition’s overriding objective is to unseat President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Monday, Kalonzo said he had no objection to working with Sifuna as a running mate, but cautioned that Kenya’s demographic and regional considerations would have to be taken into account when settling on the opposition’s presidential ticket.

“I have no problem deputising Sifuna, but you must take into account Kenya’s demographics,” Kalonzo said.

He said the opposition could secure more than 70 per cent of the vote if it remained united ahead of the 2027 General Election, predicting that Kenyans could witness another political moment similar to the 2002 election that brought Mwai Kibaki to power.

Kalonzo, however, said the question of who ultimately becomes the opposition’s flag bearer should not undermine its broader objective of defeating the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Not just Sifuna, by the way. I have demonstrated commitment and belief in a national cause for the national good. But you know we live in this country as well. We know the demographics and these communities. Every community wants to have a stake at the table,” he said.

He added that the opposition must consider factors beyond numerical strength when choosing its presidential ticket, arguing that every community should feel represented in a future administration.

Kalonzo described the opposition’s proposed “United Alternative Government” as a government in waiting, saying the coalition had already taken steps towards presenting an alternative to the current administration, including publishing what he termed a “people’s budget”.

Warning over opinion polls

At the same time, the Wiper leader also cautioned opposition leaders against relying heavily on opinion polls to determine who should lead their coalition in 2027.

Kalonzo said polling data should be subjected to scientific scrutiny rather than being allowed to dictate the opposition’s internal negotiations or presidential ticket.

“I think we must be very scientific about these opinion polls. I don’t want Kenyans to fall prey to electoral manipulation,” he said.

He alleged that some actors within the intelligence community could seek to influence public opinion by releasing polling figures favourable to President Ruto, although he did not provide evidence to support the claim.

“Remember, there’s a third player called the intelligence community, which, to help William Ruto, may want to put up certain numbers,” Kalonzo said.

He maintained that the opposition’s best strategy was to remain united, arguing that division would play into Ruto’s hands.

According to Kalonzo, the opposition is already aware that one of the President’s key strategies for surviving the 2027 election would be to exploit divisions among his opponents.