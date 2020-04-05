544 test positive for Covid-19 as Kenya registers 13 new deaths

SEE ALSO: KTF wants Government to consult widely on list of nations to fly263 patients recovered from the bug and were released from various treatment facilities. In total, 8,740 patients have now recovered from the virus. During the daily Covid-19 status update, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman highlighted that the fluctuating hot and cold weather could present another daunting challenge in the fight against the virus. Dr Aman (pictured above) urged those with chronic respiratory diseases to take care of their health in this time of Covid-19 saying they could be predisposed to severe illnesses. “Seasonal variations of hot and cold have increased the morbidity of those with chronic respiratory diseases…Makes sure adequate supply of medication to avoid running out of this medication,” he stated. He said that people with chronic illnesses such as Tuberculosis, Asthma, COPD and other respiratory diseases or conditions could be vulnerable to severe illness, and therefore, their family members must step up.
Of those who succumbed to the disease, 10 of them had serious underlying medical conditions while the remaining three were healthy, the CAS said. Just a day after the nurses put the government on notice over their strike should the government fail to provide enough Personal Protective Equipment, the CAS said that the state is committed to the course. Kenya has so far lost eight medics to the virus with the latest health worker being a 32-year-old nurse from Homa Bay. Marian Adumbo succumbed after battling the disease at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital on Sunday. "Our sincere condolences to the Families and friends of Nurse, Marian Awuor Adumbo who succumbed to Covid-19 at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital yesterday evening. May her soul rest in peace," said Dr Aman. The CAS said that plans are underway to ensure that all frontline health workers get the protection they deserve in the fight against Covid-19. Responding to a question by the reporter on how the government will handle travellers coming from Tanzania, Dr Aman said there are measures to ensure that travellers are Covid-19 free.
He referred to the protocol which demands that travellers must show clearance documents upon arrival to ensure safety. "All air travellers coming into the country are to be subjected to the provision of a Covid-19 certificate," he said. More to follow