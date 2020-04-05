University lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

UoN lecturer Dr Ouko succumbs to Covid-19 complications

By Mireri Junior | August 1st 2020 at 10:13:04 GMT +0300

University of Nairobi Sociology lecturer Dr Ken Ouko in a ventilator.

University of Nairobi lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead.

Dr Ouko, a renowned sociologist died on Saturday.

Sources from the university have confirmed that the don succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

“UoN lecturer and sociologist Ken Ouko has died of Covid-19 complications,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

SEE ALSO: Boy held over girl’s death in fight for pasture

Ouko was admitted at the Agha Khan Hospital a few days ago after developing Covid-19 related complications

UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama described Ouko’s death as a huge loss to the university.

Until his death, Ouko was a senior lecturer at the Department of Sociology at the University of Nairobi.

Before his death, Dr Ouko appeared on various TV stations as a panellist to discuss issues related to family affairs and relationships.

His last TV appearance was on KTN News on July 29.

Dr Ken Ouko addresses students at the University of Nairobi at a past function. He succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday morning. [Courtesy]

SEE ALSO: Varsities shift to online studies

Kenyans took to social media to celebrate the don after news of his death emerged on Saturday.

 “Dr Ken Ouko! An incredible university don! Made psychology and sociology sound so simple and practical! So sad COVID has cut your life short! Watched you just a few days ago on KTN! journey well,” tweeted lawyer Norman Magaya.

Magaya described Dr Ouko as the best sociologist Kenya has ever produced, adding that the don’s death was hard to swallow.

“Dr Ouko is easily the best sociologist this country has ever produced! Not to forget his easy-going demeanour. He was up there with best! While death is inevitable, this is one of the most painful ones to accept! Fly with the angels my brother till we meet again,” he added.

“Waking up to devastating news that UoN Sociology lecturer, my friend Ken Ouko has just succumbed to Covid-19. This is terrible news. Really sad,” another Twitter user said.

On July 15, another academic giant and UoN don Prof Julius Wamangoli succumbed to Covid-19

Wamang'oli was a senior lecturer at the Department of Electrical and Information Engineering at the University of Nairobi.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
UoN
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

University lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead
University lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

John Zangi Okello: Sad end of Ochuka nephew and Stars’ midfield maestro

John Zangi Okello: Sad end of Ochuka nephew and Stars’ midfield maestro
Bethuel Oduo 22 minutes ago
I will raise Ken Okoth’s son to be a great man like his father

I will raise Ken Okoth’s son to be a great man like his father
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 22 minutes ago
One-hit wonders: Trailblazers who left without a goodbye

One-hit wonders: Trailblazers who left without a goodbye
Jonathan Komen 11 hours ago
Musicians who came, stole the show, shook the scene and faded away fast

Musicians who came, stole the show, shook the scene and faded away fast
Steven Kisuli Muendo 11 hours ago

Read More

Highest death tally as cases surpass 20,000

Health & Science

Highest death tally as cases surpass 20,000

Highest death tally as cases surpass 20,000
Top city eye clinic asks State to save it from eviction

Health & Science

Top city eye clinic asks State to save it from eviction

Top city eye clinic asks State to save it from eviction
Eye on digital tools to aid Covid-19 fight as flights resume

Health & Science

Eye on digital tools to aid Covid-19 fight as flights resume

Eye on digital tools to aid Covid-19 fight as flights resume
First dog to test positive for coronavirus after owner fell ill has died

Health & Science

First dog to test positive for coronavirus after owner fell ill has died

First dog to test positive for coronavirus after owner fell ill has died
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.