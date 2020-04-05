University lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead

University of Nairobi Sociology lecturer Dr Ken Ouko in a ventilator.

University of Nairobi lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead. Dr Ouko, a renowned sociologist died on Saturday. Sources from the university have confirmed that the don succumbed to Covid-19 complications. “UoN lecturer and sociologist Ken Ouko has died of Covid-19 complications,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

Dr Ken Ouko addresses students at the University of Nairobi at a past function. He succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday morning. [Courtesy]

Ouko was admitted at the Agha Khan Hospital a few days ago after developing Covid-19 related complications UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama described Ouko’s death as a huge loss to the university. Until his death, Ouko was a senior lecturer at the Department of Sociology at the University of Nairobi. Before his death, Dr Ouko appeared on various TV stations as a panellist to discuss issues related to family affairs and relationships. His last TV appearance was on KTN News on July 29.

Kenyans took to social media to celebrate the don after news of his death emerged on Saturday. “Dr Ken Ouko! An incredible university don! Made psychology and sociology sound so simple and practical! So sad COVID has cut your life short! Watched you just a few days ago on KTN! journey well,” tweeted lawyer Norman Magaya. Magaya described Dr Ouko as the best sociologist Kenya has ever produced, adding that the don’s death was hard to swallow. “Dr Ouko is easily the best sociologist this country has ever produced! Not to forget his easy-going demeanour. He was up there with best! While death is inevitable, this is one of the most painful ones to accept! Fly with the angels my brother till we meet again,” he added. “Waking up to devastating news that UoN Sociology lecturer, my friend Ken Ouko has just succumbed to Covid-19. This is terrible news. Really sad,” another Twitter user said. On July 15, another academic giant and UoN don Prof Julius Wamangoli succumbed to Covid-19 Wamang'oli was a senior lecturer at the Department of Electrical and Information Engineering at the University of Nairobi.