Patel chips in to win Nyanza Mug in Kisumu

Amrish Patel (red) enjoys a light photo moment with his flight mates during the Nyanza Golf Club Mug of the Month in Kisumu. [

Amrish Patel produced a fine round of golf to emerge the overall winner of the Nyanza Golf Club mug of the month for March after beating a competitive field of 50 golfers with an impressive score of 67 nett.

Played under wet and challenging conditions, the course proved difficult for many, but Patel kept his composure to rise above the rest.

The fairways were muddy and slow, forcing players to adjust their game throughout the round.

Patel credited his success to teamwork and encouragement from his playing partners. “My flight mates really supported me today. The course was not easy because of the rain, but we kept pushing each other and that helped me stay focused,” said Patel.

“I had to be careful with every shot, especially on the fairways, but I’m happy it all worked out.”

In Division A, Jiten Pabari claimed the winner’s spot with 69 nett, narrowly edging out Lilian Kongani who settled for runner-up on the same score.

Consolate Achieng topped Division B with 67 nett, while Samuel Onyango followed closely as runner-up with 68 nett.

Daniel Nyerere emerged the Division C winner after carding 74 nett, with Tito Arunga finishing second on 75 nett.

Rosemary Obara took top honours in the March Babies category with 77 nett, ahead of George Guya who posted 79 nett.

Obara highlighted the health benefits of the sport, urging more people to take up golf.

“Golf is a very good form of exercise. It keeps you active and helps one relax at the same time. Walking the course and playing regularly is good for both the body and the mind,” said Obara.

K.J. Mwangi was named the guest winner with 77 nett, while Elvis Hezekia impressed in the junior category to win the boys’ title with 65 nett.

Ushuhuda Melody claimed the junior girls’ title with 63 nett. [Washington Onyango]