×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?

Parenting
 By Chris Hart | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?

Hi Chris,

I have teenage boys, and though they deny it, it’s obvious that they’re smoking and vaping. Help! How do I stop them?

Smoking Teens

 

Hi Smoking Teens!

Just about every teen tries cigarettes, vaping, chewing tobacco or snuff, so don’t despair!

That’s because, alongside all the warnings and campaigns, there are subtle messages that smoking is edgy and cool. So telling teenagers not to smoke because it’s bad for them only makes it seem even more desirable. 

Teens also highly value being in with their group, so if their peers smoke, they’re much more likely to start themselves. They’re also much more likely to smoke if they see their family using tobacco. Or if they or their friends are not doing well in school. Teens are also hard-wired to take risks and do the stupidest things just to be included in whatever their friends are doing.

So what can you do?

Focus first on being involved in your teenager’s lives, quit if you’re a current user, and don’t let anyone smoke in your house. Consider whether your teens are particularly likely to become smokers. High-risk behaviours include things like having problems at school, hanging out with the ‘cool’ kids, playing truant, impulsiveness or anxiety.

If you see anything like this, try to help them address their issues. Emphasise rewards and what they have to gain, rather than future problems.

Ask whether your children’s friends smoke. Ask what they find appealing about smoking. Discuss the way tobacco is glamourised in movies and remind them that most people don’t smoke. 

Ask if your teen’s friends would support them if they decided to stop. If the answer’s no, encourage them to find new friends who don’t smoke, and to get involved in new activities. 

Offer gum to help your teen keep their mouth busy.

If your teen slips, stay supportive. Congratulate them on the progress they’ve made, and encourage them not to give up. Celebrate every success along the way, like a smoke-free day, because with rewards and positive reinforcement, your teen will soon stop for good. 

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?
My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?
Next article
Is my daughter's obsession with looks normal or a warning sign?
Is my daughter's obsession with looks normal or a warning sign?
.

Similar Articles

How attachment styles shape our adult relationships
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 18, 2025
How attachment styles shape our adult relationships
Teaching kids to choose the right company early
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 16, 2025
Teaching kids to choose the right company early
How to prepare your toddler for a new sibling
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Oct. 16, 2025
How to prepare your toddler for a new sibling
.

Latest Articles

How to get back on track financially before the year ends
How to get back on track financially before the year ends
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
43m ago
My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
1h ago
Is my daughter's obsession with looks normal or a warning sign?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
1h ago
Finding peace when therapy feels out of reach
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Money talk at the dinner table: Teach children value
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Oct. 7, 2025
Money talk at the dinner table: Teach children value
>How can I help my kids build stronger social skills?
By Chris Hart Oct. 6, 2025
How can I help my kids build stronger social skills?
>Are we raising entitled children?
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Sep. 30, 2025
Are we raising entitled children?
>A father's blessings and a child's future
By Bishop David Muriithi Sep. 26, 2025
A father's blessings and a child's future
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved