My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?

Hi Chris,

I have teenage boys, and though they deny it, it’s obvious that they’re smoking and vaping. Help! How do I stop them?

Smoking Teens

Hi Smoking Teens!

Just about every teen tries cigarettes, vaping, chewing tobacco or snuff, so don’t despair!

That’s because, alongside all the warnings and campaigns, there are subtle messages that smoking is edgy and cool. So telling teenagers not to smoke because it’s bad for them only makes it seem even more desirable.

Teens also highly value being in with their group, so if their peers smoke, they’re much more likely to start themselves. They’re also much more likely to smoke if they see their family using tobacco. Or if they or their friends are not doing well in school. Teens are also hard-wired to take risks and do the stupidest things just to be included in whatever their friends are doing.

So what can you do?

Focus first on being involved in your teenager’s lives, quit if you’re a current user, and don’t let anyone smoke in your house. Consider whether your teens are particularly likely to become smokers. High-risk behaviours include things like having problems at school, hanging out with the ‘cool’ kids, playing truant, impulsiveness or anxiety.

If you see anything like this, try to help them address their issues. Emphasise rewards and what they have to gain, rather than future problems.

Ask whether your children’s friends smoke. Ask what they find appealing about smoking. Discuss the way tobacco is glamourised in movies and remind them that most people don’t smoke.

Ask if your teen’s friends would support them if they decided to stop. If the answer’s no, encourage them to find new friends who don’t smoke, and to get involved in new activities.

Offer gum to help your teen keep their mouth busy.

If your teen slips, stay supportive. Congratulate them on the progress they’ve made, and encourage them not to give up. Celebrate every success along the way, like a smoke-free day, because with rewards and positive reinforcement, your teen will soon stop for good.

All the best,

Chris