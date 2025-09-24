×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce

Parenting
 By Jayne Rose Gacheri | 8 hours from now  | 4 Min read
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
 Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce (Photo: iStock)

Eight-year-old Njeri Mwaura stood by the doorway, clutching her pink backpack. Inside it were her exercise books, a pair of sandals, and her favourite stuffed rabbit. It was a school night, but instead of bedtime, she was waiting for her father to pick her up.

 “Mum says I will sleep at Dad’s house today,” she whispered to her nanny, eyes darting nervously. “Tomorrow, I don’t know where I will be,” she added mischievously.  This situation had now been running into its second year since her mother and father had separated. They had filed for divorce and the proceedings were ongoing.

For children like Njeri, separation is not about lawyers or property. It is about navigating two homes, two sets of rules, and the gnawing fear of losing the sense of family. For parents, the pain of a broken relationship is heavy enough. But the bigger question lingers: how do you protect your children from carrying scars they did not cause? 

When love breaks down, children feel it first

In Nairobi’s South B estate, Mary Mwangang’i (not her real name) recalls the day she and her husband decided to separate. “We sat at the dining table and realised we could no longer talk without anger. The children were watching us. That day I knew something had to change.”

Mary and her ex-husband agreed to part ways but struggled with how much their three children, aged 6, 9, and 12, should know. “We wanted to shield them, but they were already overhearing whispers and fights,” she recollects.

Child psychologist Dr Danny Gitau explains that children often internalise conflict. “When parents fight constantly, children blame themselves. They may think, ‘If I behaved better, Dad wouldn’t leave.’ However, separation is less damaging than constant hostility. What matters is how parents handle it,” says Gitau. 

The child’s silent questions

In Nakuru, twelve-year-old Kelvin Okoth asked his mother a heartbreaking question: “Mum, if Dad starts another family, does that mean I am not his son anymore?”

Kelvin’s mother, Joyce, admits she was unprepared. “I didn’t know what to say without making his father look bad. I just told him, ‘You will always be his son, no matter what.’ But deep down, I wished we had guidance on handling such questions.”

Experts note that children of separation carry silent questions, like, “Where will I live?” “Do I have to choose sides?” “Will my parents stop loving me?”

Gitau says if unanswered, these questions can shape a child’s self-esteem and trust in relationships well into adulthood. 

Parenting apart, together

In Kisumu, Juma Abdi, a single father of two, describes the balancing act: “My ex-wife and I do not get along, but we agreed never to argue in front of the children. We attend school meetings together. It’s not easy, but the children know they are loved by both parents.”

This arrangement, called co-parenting, is increasingly recognised in many families as healthier than either parent going it alone. Family lawyer Loise Achieng’ explains: “The law may decide custody, but parents must decide partnership. Co-parenting works only when both parents put the child’s needs above personal wounds.” 

The wider circle: grandparents, aunties, and uncles

Separation and divorce ripple outward. In Meru, 10-year-old Anita Nkonge spends weekdays with her mother and weekends with her paternal grandmother. “She tells me stories at night, just like Dad used to,” Anita says with a smile.

Family therapist Lisa Wanjiro notes, “Children benefit when extended family is involved positively. Grandparents and relatives can cushion the disruption, provided they don’t take sides or badmouth either parent.”

However, in the midst of all this confusion and challenges, there are stories of resilience.

Not all is bleak. In Eldoret, 17-year-old Mwania Kilonzo reflects on his parents’ divorce when he was 9. “At first, I felt broken. But with time, I realised I had two homes. I learnt independence and how to adapt. Today, I even advise my younger cousins that parents’ fights are not their fault.”

His mother, Agnes, says counselling was key. “I took Kilonzo and his siblings for family therapy. It gave them space to talk without fear. It helped us rebuild trust.” 

The expert’s word

Gitau sums it up: “Separation and divorce are transitions, not endings. Parents must reassure children of three things: you are loved, you are not to blame, and you will not be abandoned.”

He urges parents to avoid using children as messengers (“Tell your mother I won’t pay school fees”) or spies (“What does your dad do at his new house?”). “Such behaviour burdens children with adult conflicts.”

As families face the reality of rising separation and divorce rates, one truth remains: while relationships may fracture, parenting responsibilities do not.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
Next article
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
.

Similar Articles

Daily struggle of raising a picky eater
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Sep. 16, 2025
Daily struggle of raising a picky eater
Teaching children selflessness without losing boundaries
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 13, 2025
Teaching children selflessness without losing boundaries
Online aunties: Where do kids go for role models?
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Sep. 2, 2025
Online aunties: Where do kids go for role models?
.

Latest Articles

Drama overshadows Miss International Queen 2025 as contestants snub winner
Drama overshadows Miss International Queen 2025 as contestants snub winner
Living
By Fay Ngina
1h ago
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
2h ago
Are my husband's "bad habits" hiding a deeper issue?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Not just grades, guard your children's physical, mental health too
By Dr Alfred Murage Aug. 29, 2025
Not just grades, guard your children's physical, mental health too
>Help your children understand periods
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 21, 2025
Help your children understand periods
>How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 19, 2025
How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
>Parenting without a village: Where did all the aunties and uncles go?
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 13, 2025
Parenting without a village: Where did all the aunties and uncles go?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved