Why feeding your dog ugali can be deadly

Why that ugali can be deadly for your dog (Photo: Recraft)

As families gather around the dinner table to enjoy a meal, the remains on plates often end up in pet bowls, especially for dogs.

Many pet owners see this as a loving gesture, ensuring their hairy companions are not forgotten.

Cats perched in living rooms often jump onto tables, sharing bites of ugali, rice, or chapati.

But that simple act of sharing could be a silent killer, with experts warning that aflatoxin poisoning, particularly from maize-based foods like ugali, is an overlooked but deadly threat to pets.

Dr Dennis Maube, a senior veterinary surgeon, says the problem is widespread and growing.

“Aflatoxin poisoning is a deadly condition that has affected many pets in Kenya. Unfortunately, many cats and dogs have died because of it, and the numbers keep rising,” warns the surgeon at Small Five Vet Clinic.

Aflatoxins are toxic compounds produced by moulds.

The moulds thrive in warm, humid conditions, a perfect description of Kenya’s climate, and grow on food crops and animal feeds, especially poorly stored grains.

“Contaminated grains, stale food, and prolonged exposure to mouldy feeds create the perfect conditions for aflatoxins to build up,” adds the expert.

Dogs are particularly vulnerable because they are usually fed the same food every day.

This repetitive diet allows toxins to accumulate in their system faster than in humans, who typically eat a varied diet.

“Pets may not show signs immediately. Aflatoxins need to build up in the body before illness appears, but by then, the damage is often severe,” he says.

The senior surgeon explains that pets, especially dogs, are far more vulnerable to aflatoxins than humans.

While people can tolerate relatively higher levels of aflatoxins without immediate effects, dogs and other animals often succumb quickly because of their physiology and repetitive diets.

According to the specialist, there are two forms of aflatoxicosis, namely acute and chronic.

Chronic aflatoxicosis results from consuming small amounts of contaminated food over a long period, with toxins gradually accumulating in the liver until severe damage occurs.

Nevertheless acute aflatoxicosis, on the other hand, is sudden and often fatal.

“In the acute form, clinical signs manifest within 24 hours to a week if the pet is not treated, and death can occur very quickly,” warns Dr Maube.

He explains that aflatoxins in pets primarily attack the digestive system before spreading to other organs, with the liver being the most severely affected.

Animals that acquire aflatoxin present with vomiting, sometimes with traces of blood, severe diarrhoea, weakness, and dehydration caused by fluid loss.

Cheaper alternatives

As the condition progresses, pet owners may notice the mucous membranes and gums turning yellow, a sign of jaundice.

Pet owners are encouraged to check on their pet’s temperature, which may reveal fever, another sign that the body is fighting systemic infection.

Sadly, aflatoxins have no cure.

“We can only offer supportive treatment, which may take two weeks or more, including intravenous fluids, medication to manage vomiting and diarrhoea, and liver support. Some pets recover, but unfortunately, most of them die,” adds Maube.

Lifestyle and feeding habits also trigger aflatoxin in pets.

Many pet owners opt for cheaper alternatives such as poultry feeds or maize meal, locally known as unga, to cut costs, unaware that these are a major source of aflatoxin exposure.

Since opening the clinic in 2012, Dr Maube says he has seen a gradual decline in cases as awareness grows, but he still treats at least one aflatoxin case every week.

He strongly advises preparing pet meals from scratch whenever possible.

“Dogs and cats are carnivores and need a high-protein diet, especially from animal sources,” he says.

He adds, “Rice alone cannot meet their nutritional needs. Combine it with quality meat or omena if you can. Avoid buying food in bulk. Buy only what your pets can consume quickly to minimise the risk of aflatoxin build-up.”

But aflatoxin is not the only hidden threat to pets. Other meals, including chocolate, avocado, onions, salty and spicy foods, and sugary treats, can be dangerous for pets.

Whereas in the village, kittens are immediately put on cow’s milk, this, according to experts, endangers their lives as cats are often lactose-intolerant and may develop diarrhoea or other complications if fed cow’s milk.

Maube advises goat or camel milk as safer options.

Just like in humans, aflatoxins can also lead to cancer in pets, particularly liver cancer, because the toxins accumulate in the liver over time, causing cirrhosis and tumour formation.

At the clinic, cancer screening is done through modern X-rays, and those found to have the disease are put on treatment that is determined by the type of cancer.

For example, some with tumours undergo surgery, with some put on chemotherapy, just like human beings.

“Here, we screen cancer, and if it is the type of cancer that responds to chemotherapy, we can treat it after doing a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis, but prevention is far better than treatment,” says Dr Maube.

Dr Gabriel Ouma adds that aflatoxins are diagnosed by veterinary experts who determine aflatoxin poisoning.

The veterinarian evaluates the pet's signs, inquires about the food the pet feeds on.

Diagnosis also includes evaluating the exposure of the pets with some tests done to check a pet’s liver health.

This, he explains, is because symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning are not specific and could likely point to multiple toxins.

Hygiene standards

At some point, a veterinarian may recommend analysing the food sample of a pet to determine the presence of aflatoxins.

“When a pet is presented at our hospital, we examine it, and to diagnose aflatoxin, we ask the owners to send us a sample of what they feed on. Sadly, our laboratory findings has found that pets are fed on foods with high aflatoxins that endanger their lives. This is more witnessed among unga meals sold in agrovets,” says Dr Ouma.

Apart from feeding, experts advise on high standards of hygiene and sanitation for pets to avoid diseases.

“We advise pet owners to keep their animals and feeding areas clean to reduce contamination risks. Feeding bowls should be cleaned and dried to avoid contamination,” advises Maube.

Globally, aflatoxin poisoning is a recognised threat. Research shows that aflatoxins can be present in food even when there is no visible mould. In December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public alert about fatal aflatoxin levels in certain pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., after at least 28 dogs died and several others fell ill.

Agutu Rosa, a journalist, is keen on what she feeds her four-year-old cat, Sulwe, who has turned into a companion.

Sulwe has a carefully curated diet and a regular medical schedule that includes annual vaccinations, deworming every two months, and regular vet check-ups.

“I am very particular about what my cat eats,” says Agutu.

She adds, “Sulwe feeds on minced meat, fish or omena, and I make sure it is as plain as possible. I do not put in its meal spices, no oil, no onions. I even boil the omena because he refuses to eat it raw. I buy lactose-free milk because cats are lactose intolerant.”

The pet lover admits she once fed Sulwe on ugali, but abandoned the practice, as the cat didn’t like it.

For Thelma Mwadzaya, feeding her cats is more than just a daily chore. It is an act of love and careful planning.

She is particular about what goes into her pets’ bowls. “I usually feed them protein, mostly. Store-bought cat food is like junk,” Thelma says.

She checks to ensure the cat food contains actual protein chunks and not grain fillers, which she says do little for feline health.

“Wet food is better because it has gelatin protein and real meat chunks,” she says.

When she has to be away, Thelma hides small portions of fried omena and fulu in various parts of the house for them to discover and eat.