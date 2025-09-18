Why more adults are losing sleep, turning to drugs (Photo: iStock)

When you want to sleep, you go to bed, lie down, and close your eyes. Simple, right?

Well, not quite. For many, this is a luxury they cannot afford. Global data shows that one in every six adults suffers from chronic or occasional sleep difficulties.

The prevalence of insomnia among adults stands at 30 per cent, with women and older people most affected.

Some struggle to fall asleep, others face interrupted sleep patterns, and for a few, rest does not come for days, experts say.

Insomnia occurs when someone goes to bed wanting to sleep but cannot achieve continuous rest.

According to clinical psychologist Prof Kennedy Imbuki, some people go to bed but do not actually sleep well.

“Whenever somebody goes to bed and wakes up in the morning feeling energised and rested, then they have had a good sleep,” Prof Imbuki explained.

He added that alcohol use is a common cause of insomnia. “In most cases, if someone is at the stage of addiction, their sleep is disrupted. Without a drink, they may struggle to fall asleep,” he said. Medical conditions that cause pain have also been linked to insomnia.

Unfinished business

Leaving tasks unfinished during the day can also cause sleeplessness. Prof Imbuki likens this to a computer programme left running.

“Many people who have a lot of activities and fail to resolve them unconsciously begin to postpone. When they go to bed, their mind starts to rearrange these tasks,” he said, attributing some cases of insomnia to procrastination.

Gadgets such as televisions, computers and mobile phones in the bedroom have also been linked to insomnia.

“Sockets that light up, especially blue light, can easily keep you awake. Texting at night also interferes with sleep,” Prof Imbuki explained. Conflicts and even excitement, he added, may also trigger insomnia.

Lifestyle choices, such as the use of decorative lights, can also trigger insomnia. Prof Imbuki advises individuals struggling with sleeplessness to seek therapy to review their lifestyle habits and learn how different aspects of their home environment affect sleep.

“You cannot have your bedroom arranged the same way all your life. It shouldn’t,” he said, adding that curtains and bedding should be changed regularly and rooms kept decluttered.

He noted that many people turn to supplements because modern life feels too fast-paced to keep up with. Eating habits, such as consuming stimulants or overeating, are also linked to insomnia.

Experts recommend that adults get at least six to eight hours of sleep for proper cognitive function.

However, this has been tested by the fast-changing tides of modern life, especially in cities.

Conflict resolution

Experts note that sleep duration varies with age. Younger people can sleep for up to 12 hours, while adults often struggle due to daily responsibilities.

In the fight against insomnia, many adults are turning to sleep aids, including antihistamines, cold syrups, and alcohol.

Prof Imbuki cautions that sleep-enhancing drugs should only be prescribed for a maximum of three days.

“I would say that it’s illegal, and I do not think a health professional would encourage anybody to keep taking the drugs because the long-term effect is really terrible,” he said, adding that different people have different triggers to insomnia, and mostly a lack of exercise and consumption of sugar.

Failure to resolve conflicts that lead to cutting contact can also trigger insomnia. Prof Imbuki notes that unnecessary competition among adults is another cause.

“People are chasing money in desperate ways because they are competing. I used to think peer pressure was only among children, but now it is worse among adults,” he said.

He attributes much of this to the pressure to fit in, adding that lifestyle choices, such as taking loans and making risky financial decisions, also fuel insomnia.

A source who spoke to The Standard said he experienced insomnia for a month due to stress.

During that period, random thoughts would flood his mind whenever he tried to sleep. “I used to think a lot and couldn’t function well during the day,” he said.