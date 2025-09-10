×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

AI companions: New digital friend in an age of isolation

Living
 By Eve Waruingi | 14 hours from now  | 3 Min read
AI companions: New digital friend in an age of isolation
 AI companions: New digital friend in an age of isolation (Photo: iStock)

With instant responsiveness, endless patience and non-judgmental presence, AI companionship has evolved into an accessible and comforting alternative to human interaction.

In cities like Nairobi, where the pressure of academic life, work deadlines and social media expectations can be overwhelming, this emotional sanctuary has become a revolutionary way to process stress.

For many, AI isn’t just a tool for casual conversation; it’s a space for journaling, venting, or even seeking advice. Some view it as a private diary with a digital personality, while others enjoy pushing its conversational limits, relishing in the novelty of interacting with a machine that feels almost human.

Amid urban isolation, long commutes, and economic pressures, AI often becomes more accessible than human companionship. Social media, once a vibrant platform for connection, now feels performative and draining, whereas AI offers a personal, empathetic space without judgment or expectations.

The global trend of AI companionship is not limited to Kenya. From Japan’s robot companions to chatbots in Europe and the United States, young people worldwide are forging relationships that challenge traditional ideas of intimacy. Studies suggest these digital connections can alleviate loneliness, improve mood, and even foster self-reflection, providing emotional relief when human connection is out of reach.

However, as AI becomes more sophisticated, ethical questions loom large: Can a machine ever truly understand emotion? Is simulated empathy enough to replace real human warmth? “AI companionship can provide temporary relief from loneliness, but it cannot fully replace human interaction,” says Michael Wathome, a psychologist and author. “While AI can be a tool for emotional processing, over-reliance could hinder the development of social skills, empathy, and the ability to navigate complex human relationships.”

AI companions are designed to remember details, mirror emotions, and adapt responses, creating the illusion of real, human-like empathy. But, as Wathome cautions, the brain may begin to confuse algorithmic empathy with genuine understanding, blurring the lines between artificial and authentic intimacy. Critics also worry about the risks of dependency, especially regarding emotional data privacy and the potential for young people to become unable to distinguish between machine-driven empathy and human connection.

Despite these concerns, the emotional reality of AI companionship is undeniable. Many young people are seeking comfort in a world that often feels isolating. AI is not a replacement for human companionship, but it offers a bridge, a way to feel heard and validated in moments of loneliness.

For some, AI offers a stepping stone to process emotions, build confidence and reflect on personal challenges. For others, it’s a source of comfort on lonely nights, offering a sense of presence when human interaction is absent.

However, the rise of AI companionship is also a reminder of the broader issue: loneliness is a pressing public health concern, and human connection remains irreplaceable. While AI can soothe and console, it cannot replicate the richness of human intimacy; laughter, tears, or the subtle warmth of shared experiences.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
AI companions: New digital friend in an age of isolation
AI companions: New digital friend in an age of isolation
Next article
The rise of sobervarsaries
The rise of sobervarsaries
.

Similar Articles

Race against time: Obsession with looking forever young
By Eve Waruingi Sep. 6, 2025
Race against time: Obsession with looking forever young
Look beyond wealth to find success
By Bishop David Muriithi Sep. 5, 2025
Look beyond wealth to find success
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
By Noel Nabiswa Sep. 4, 2025
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
.

Latest Articles

Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs
Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
5h ago
How to take back self-care from consumerism
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
6h ago
Can I save my marriage if I'm already thinking about leaving?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
11h ago
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
11h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
By Mugambi Mbaabu Sep. 3, 2025
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
>What you need to know about loud budgeting
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 3, 2025
What you need to know about loud budgeting
>How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
By Esther Muchene Sep. 2, 2025
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
>Love, loss and the mothers who carry both
By Eve Waruingi Aug. 30, 2025
Love, loss and the mothers who carry both
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved