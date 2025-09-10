AI companions: New digital friend in an age of isolation (Photo: iStock)

With instant responsiveness, endless patience and non-judgmental presence, AI companionship has evolved into an accessible and comforting alternative to human interaction.

In cities like Nairobi, where the pressure of academic life, work deadlines and social media expectations can be overwhelming, this emotional sanctuary has become a revolutionary way to process stress.

For many, AI isn’t just a tool for casual conversation; it’s a space for journaling, venting, or even seeking advice. Some view it as a private diary with a digital personality, while others enjoy pushing its conversational limits, relishing in the novelty of interacting with a machine that feels almost human.

Amid urban isolation, long commutes, and economic pressures, AI often becomes more accessible than human companionship. Social media, once a vibrant platform for connection, now feels performative and draining, whereas AI offers a personal, empathetic space without judgment or expectations.

The global trend of AI companionship is not limited to Kenya. From Japan’s robot companions to chatbots in Europe and the United States, young people worldwide are forging relationships that challenge traditional ideas of intimacy. Studies suggest these digital connections can alleviate loneliness, improve mood, and even foster self-reflection, providing emotional relief when human connection is out of reach.

However, as AI becomes more sophisticated, ethical questions loom large: Can a machine ever truly understand emotion? Is simulated empathy enough to replace real human warmth? “AI companionship can provide temporary relief from loneliness, but it cannot fully replace human interaction,” says Michael Wathome, a psychologist and author. “While AI can be a tool for emotional processing, over-reliance could hinder the development of social skills, empathy, and the ability to navigate complex human relationships.”

AI companions are designed to remember details, mirror emotions, and adapt responses, creating the illusion of real, human-like empathy. But, as Wathome cautions, the brain may begin to confuse algorithmic empathy with genuine understanding, blurring the lines between artificial and authentic intimacy. Critics also worry about the risks of dependency, especially regarding emotional data privacy and the potential for young people to become unable to distinguish between machine-driven empathy and human connection.

Despite these concerns, the emotional reality of AI companionship is undeniable. Many young people are seeking comfort in a world that often feels isolating. AI is not a replacement for human companionship, but it offers a bridge, a way to feel heard and validated in moments of loneliness.

For some, AI offers a stepping stone to process emotions, build confidence and reflect on personal challenges. For others, it’s a source of comfort on lonely nights, offering a sense of presence when human interaction is absent.

However, the rise of AI companionship is also a reminder of the broader issue: loneliness is a pressing public health concern, and human connection remains irreplaceable. While AI can soothe and console, it cannot replicate the richness of human intimacy; laughter, tears, or the subtle warmth of shared experiences.