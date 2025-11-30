Boho braids: Ultimate red-carpet and everyday look

Boho, short for Bohemian braids, has become one of the most sought-after hairstyles among women worldwide, with celebrities embracing the look on stage, at concerts, and even on the red carpet.

The style gives traditional braids a fresh, free-spirited twist by blending in loose curls, creating a textured, romantic finish.

Although often used interchangeably, boho braids and goddess braids are not the same.

The distinction lies in how much curly hair is incorporated. Boho braids feature curls woven throughout the entire length of each braid, resulting in a fuller and intentionally “messier” aesthetic.

Goddess braids, on the other hand, have fewer, more defined curls placed mainly at the ends, delivering a sleeker finish.

The versatility of Boho braids makes them ideal for creative styling.

A high ponytail remains a favourite, offering both sophistication and ease. By gathering all the braids, including the curly pieces at the back, you can achieve a polished ponytail suitable for both office days and casual outings.

For a softer look, sweeping the braids to one side and securing them with a scrunchie or hairband creates an elegant side ponytail that falls effortlessly over one shoulder.

Classic buns also pair beautifully with boho braids. A neat bun can be achieved by twisting the braids and tucking the ends underneath for a clean, elevated finish. Those who prefer a carefree feel can opt for a loose, messy bun.

Then there is the trendy Space Bun style, created by parting the hair down the middle to make two low buns, or the youthful ‘pussycat’ look with two high buns perched playfully on each side of the head.

Boho braids can also be worn naturally. Allowing the curly pieces to hang freely gives a soft, effortless look that works for any occasion. A few well-placed bobby pins help tame stray curls while maintaining the signature airy texture.

Caring for the curly pieces is key to keeping the style fresh. A lightweight leave-in conditioner or curl-refreshing spray helps maintain moisture.

Wrapping the hair in a satin or silk scarf at night protects the curls, while gently misting them with water and a curl-activating product restores bounce when needed.

Detangling only the loose curls with fingers or a wide-tooth comb helps prevent unnecessary frizz and keeps the boho aesthetic intact.