Easy steps on how to prepare pasta with fish in Peruvian sauce

Let’s make this delicious Peruvian-inspired fish. In Peru, they use sweet peppers in their sauce and it just turns out so yummy.

I was inspired to make this dish by one of the Peruvian chefs from Chefs Manifesto, a community of chefs, when we gathered in Stockholm.

So we will make a sauce out of the sweet peppers and infuse in our local tilapia to give it a Kenyan feel.

What you will need:

500g tilapia fillets

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 red sweet peppers (capsicum)

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons oil

2 whole green chillies

1 cup water

500g boiled pasta (see how to boil pasta recipe on evewoman.com)

What to do:

Marinate the fish with garlic, juice of 1 lime, salt and pepper. Set aside for an hour or so to infuse the flavours.

In a non-stick pan over medium heat, add in the oil and pan-sear the fish until golden brown (about 3 minutes each side). Keep the remaining marinade to use in the sauce. Once fish is cooked, set aside.

To make the sauce, cut the sweet peppers into rough cuts, place in a blender or food processor, add in the green chilies and water then give it a blend until smooth.

In a sauce pot or pan over medium heat, add in 1 tablespoon of oil, the remaining fish marinade and blended pepper mixture. Next, add the tomato paste, salt and pepper to taste, curry powder and lime juice.

Bring to a boil until thick then add the pan seared fish. Cook for another 5 minutes and serve with your pasta. If you wish, you can mix the sauce with the pasta or just serve the sauce and fish on top.